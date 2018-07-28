Performing Live:

DYNOHUNTER -- https://www.facebook.com/dynohuntermusic

With DJs:

Jonboy (Disco Katz)

Wes Charles (Disco Katz)

Dynohunter is truly a breath of fresh air to the world of electronic dance music. With a sound embraced by fans of house and techno and a live performance fueled by the organic energy of live instrumentation, their music is undeniable on the dance floor. Dynohunter's ability to blend deep electronic influences with live saxophone, bass, and drums forges a new path in the vast expanse of electronic music.

Their sound journeys from dark tribal meditations, exotic rhythms, and deep hypnotic grooves to hard hitting dance tracks, uplifting melodies, and soulful improvisations. Equally at home playing underground clubs and festival mainstages, Dynohunter brings a relentless and unmatched energy to each and every set.

house.

10pm - 2am.

21+ with ID.

$10.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/463184827472301/

Watch and listen:

Dynohunter Live Sessions: Knew Conscious: http://youtu.be/MXuGIZpqCbY