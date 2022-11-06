DYSTOPIA DNB: DAVE OWEN + KNOWMANS

Main Room:

Dave Owen (Queens, NY; Metalheadz / Ram / 31 Records / V Recordings)

Knowmans (LA; Mac 2 / Prestige Music Group / Code)

trew

Scotticus Finch (Austin; Dystopia DnB / Bass Attack / DPBSFFGAH.AHTU / Mixtape)

R3M (Oakland, Dystopia DnB / Cthulhu Brothers DnB / Primitive Science)

Amber Leigh (Oakland; Dystopia DnB / Fraktured SF)

Take back your freedom and join us for a special Friday night of Drum and Bass right in the heart of San Francisco at DNA Lounge. Come get 'baptized' to the sounds of Drum & Bass champions from all over the sprawl!

June equals Colossal talent that we are pleased to welcome to the Bay Area.

\"Drum & Bass has always been a music genre that is predominantly dominated by the United Kingdom and Europe, but times are definitely changing as artists based in the United States are becoming more prevalent than ever before. With US based artists releasing records on major labels, traveling and performing throughout the UK and EU, the US is no longer just thought as a touring stomping ground for international acts but a Nation with a growing fan base and a hungry new generation of talented producers.

Generally overlooked by promoters, party goers and the general public, the United States has quietly and quickly produced an excess of talented artists from coast to coast that the world definitely needs to know about...\"

Dystopia DnB is proud to feature:

Dave Owen is a name that is well known not only in the US but across the world and has a career that spans two decades. Over the past few years, Dave Owen has risen to become one of the most highly sought-after drum-n-bass producers in the United States. His soulful sensibilities have caught the attention of the genre's upper echelon including Ltj Bukem, Fabio, Grooverider, John B, and several others.