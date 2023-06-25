Eden SF: Official Women's Party of SF Pride
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Eden Entertainment Group presents
EDEN SF: OFFICIAL WOMEN'S PARTY OF SF PRIDE
Main Room:
KAT CUNNING -- https://www.instagram.com/katcunning/
With DJs:
Alex D
China G
Lounge:
TBA
E den SF is a lifestyle + entertainment-focused event for the lesbian, queer, non-binary and trans community in the bay area and beyond! This year, you can expect queer female DJs, celebrity performers, influencers and more.... attracting a good-vibes-only crowd in celebration of SF Pride weekend!
Come early! After 11PM, we can no longer limit capacity for you and we will start admitting walk-up guests.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/06-24.html
hiphop. top 40.
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$30 day of show.
Info
credits