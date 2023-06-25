Eden Entertainment Group presents

EDEN SF: OFFICIAL WOMEN'S PARTY OF SF PRIDE

Main Room:

KAT CUNNING -- https://www.instagram.com/katcunning/

With DJs:

Alex D

trew

China G

Lounge:

TBA

E den SF is a lifestyle + entertainment-focused event for the lesbian, queer, non-binary and trans community in the bay area and beyond! This year, you can expect queer female DJs, celebrity performers, influencers and more.... attracting a good-vibes-only crowd in celebration of SF Pride weekend!

Come early! After 11PM, we can no longer limit capacity for you and we will start admitting walk-up guests.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/06-24.html

hiphop. top 40.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 day of show.