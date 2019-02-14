Education First Grad Party
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
With DJ:
Idiom
Dance and music are the world's most common languages, so why not join us as 35+ nationalities come together under the DNA Lounge roof for the biggest international party in SF! It's time to break the boundaries, and show these international students how to party the American way!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/02-13d.html
electro.
9pm - 1am.
all ages.
$12 advance;
$15 door.
https://www.ef.com/
