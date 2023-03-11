Performing Live:

U.K. dark electro/synthpop group Empathy Test has been prolific in the darkwave scene since first emerging in 2014 with the Losing Touch debut. Lead singer Isaac Howlett takes his cues from such new wave crooners as Erasure's Andy Bell or Duran Duran's Simon LeBon, his airy tenor floating effortlessly over lush synth pads, creating a sort of epic quality found in many classic '80s synthpop ballads. Yet, there's a sense of strength and perseverance even as he admits his shortcomings.

Nite are an electronic rock band from Dallas TX. The band is comprised of twin brother producers, Kyle and Myles Mendes along with drummer Phil Helms. The trio are inspired by retro style writing and sounds from the 80's and 90's.

