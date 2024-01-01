Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

ERAS: THE TAYLOR SWIFT PARTY NYE EXTRAVAGANZA

Main Room: Eras Taylor Swift NYE Extravaganza

Cip

Lounge: 2000 vs 2010 Hip-Hop & Pop Dance Party

trew

Jeanine Da Feen

Above DNA: Blinding Lights Weeknd Dance Party NYE Event

Bit

Dazzle Room: The Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat Room

Maddie

Travel through time as we relive each era of Taylor's illustrious career at this New Year's Eve dance party extravaganza paying homage to each album in her discography, as well as her record-breaking sold-out tour. From \"Taylor Swift\" to \"Midnights\" and \"1989 TV\", ring in the new year at midnight with balloons and confetti streaming from the heavens, and a ten minute version of \"All Too Well\" permeating the air. You'll wonder why every moment on Earth can't be this magical?

Experience:

• Massive Eras balloon drop

• Your Wildest Dreams confetti shower

• Celebrate all your favorite Taylor Swift songs from each era (yes all the Taylor Versions)

• Taylor Swift music video projections

• Glittery NYE decorations

• Taylor Swift inspired and Nye outfits are highly encouraged

• Access four separate New Year Eve's dance parties for one price!

• Professional photographers and much more!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/12-31.html

Watch and listen:

Eras: The Taylor Swift Party NYE Extravaganza: https://youtu.be/Oh2TQTass4E

pop. country. hiphop. r&b.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$20, $30 limited advance;

$40 after.