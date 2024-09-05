Performing Live:

ESCAPE FROM THE ZOO

THE PALMER SQUARES

LAST THREAD

It's very rare to find music that makes you think, feel and want to mosh simultaneously, but Escape From The Zoo has struck the perfect balance between all three. It's something that the band - the louder, faster, punk project that Days N' Daze's Jesse Sendejas co-founded with his wife Veronica - has always done.

trew

The Palmer Squares have been friends since childhood and now the Chicago Hip Hop duo has garnered notoriety from their YouTube channel where their videos have garnered 21 million views and their weekly podcast titled Tps Reports Podcast. Musically, they are renowned for their distinctive approach to modern hiphop music. The Palmer Squares are known as one of the most avant-garde and dynamic acts in the genre thanks to their easygoing flow and astute wordplay.

Last Thread are a modern metalcore/ death core band from Roseville CA with a brutal punishing sound.

punk. alternative. indie. hiphop. metalcore.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$18 advance;

$23 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/05-08d.html

Watch and listen:

Escape From The Zoo: 12 Rounds: https://youtu.be/-upVz4WkGqE

The Palmer Squares: Acknowledge: https://youtu.be/sfNaMIN3-Hs