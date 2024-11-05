EUROVISION SONG CONTEST WATCH PARTY

Join us as we watch the live stream of the Eurovision Song Contest finals on a massive screen with a concert sound system! All ticket sales benefit the Center for Immigrant Protection! Cheer on your fav team, wear your countries colors, show your support! Hosted by the incredibly talented Lana Patel and Chyna Maykit. Full bar available all day and delicious food available at DNA Pizza.

The Eurovision Song Contest is the biggest song contest in the world! Every year, 44 countries compete for a spot in the finals. Each country presents one of their artists performing an original song which is then voted on by the other countries. Since its inception, Eurovision has been the launching pad for many superstars including Abba, Celine Dion, Julio Iglesias, Olivia Newton-John, Måneskin and more!

All ticket sales and the silent auction will benefit the Center for Immigrant Protection (CIP), whose mission is to empower and advocate for LGBTQIA+ immigrants, ensuring their safety, well-being, and celebrating social belonging, while uplifting TGNCI+ identities, to belong in the United States of America, and to build a community of light, love, and unity. CIP strives to provide comprehensive and accessible support services, including legal assistance and social integration, while promoting awareness, education, and acceptance.

Tickets and Seating Information:

General Admission tickets do not include guaranteed seating.

Balcony Seating is against the railing upstairs.

Front Row VIP: A table for five right up front, including admission for five and a bottle of champagne.

Second Row VIP: A table for five up front, including admission for five and a bottle of champagne.

Downstairs Table Service: These are booths against the wall and include admission for six and bottle service.

Upstairs Table Service: These also include admission for six and bottle service, and have their own video screen.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/05-11a.html

Watch and listen:

Loreen: Tattoo: Sweden 🇸🇪: Eurovision: https://youtu.be/b3vJfR81xO0

Kalush Orchestra: Stefania: Ukraine 🇺🇦: Eurovision: https://youtu.be/UiEGVYOruLk

Måneskin: Zitti E Buoni: Italy 🇮🇹: Eurovision: https://youtu.be/9mL6Cmkg2_A

Abba: Waterloo (Eurovision Song Contest 1974 First Performance): https://youtu.be/4XJBNJ2wq0Y

pop. traditional folk. world music.

11:00 AM - 3:30 PM.

all ages.

Gen. Adm.: $20 advance;

$26 day of show;

Balcony Seating: $40 advance;

$52 day of show;

Second Row VIP: $150;

Front Row VIP: $200.