Performing Live:

EVERYTHING GOES COLD -- http://www.everythinggoescold.com/

DEATHLINE INTERNATIONAL -- http://www.copint.com/deathline/

ESTHER BLACK -- https://www.facebook.com/estherblack769

With DJ:

Decay

In support of the new compilation album, Electronic Saviors: Industrial Music to Cure for Cancer. All profits are being donated to Our Clubhouse, a nonprofit organization that provides free emotional and social support to those touched by cancer.

Everything Goes Cold forcibly and indignantly amalgamates influences from the full spectrum of classic American guitar-based Industrial Music with a modern sensibility and foul attitude that makes the lead singer of your favorite Terror EBM band look and smell like your great-grandfather after a long day in the sun. Everything Goes Cold will freeze you to death and tear your face off. Maybe they already have. We're fairly certain you had more face before, and you should probably put on a coat.

Follow Death Guild on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/deathguild

industrial.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 9pm.

all ages.

$8 advance;

$12 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/06-10d.html

Watch and listen:

Everything Goes Cold: Bitch Stole My Time Machine: http://youtu.be/wIyEmTKD19Y