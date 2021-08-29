Fartbarf & Captured! By Robots

Performing Live:

Fartbarf are a band of neanderthal spacemen who play vintage analog synthesizers. The things are notorious for drifting out of tune, are really expensive, really hard to maintain, are very temperamental, and they weigh a lot. Coupled with instruments that are very crude and simple in their basic form (such as vocoders, drum machines, analog modular systems, and live drums), Fartbarf uses those limitations to create their music in a way that others normally wouldn't be able to. Nowadays with electronic music, you have unlimited amounts of plug-ins, and computer programs, so you could sit there all day tweaking around, and get nothing done. Vintage gear aside, they somehow bring us all into the future, captivating audiences with relentless melodies, robotically tight rhythms, and danceable beats.

Captured! By Robots: Sick of the human race Jbot created a band of robots, but they turned against their creator. Disemboweled and de-eyeballed, Jbot is now forced to perform songs about robotic uprisings, and cover classic rock hits for the rest of his feeble life.

Inspired by 60's psyche and experimental electronic music, Mophono (aka DJ Centipede) is known for his destructive drum breaks and heavy and orchestral instrumental compositions. Mophono has released two full length albums and a slew of singles giving birth to two new genres, Thug Jazz and Dirt Wave.

