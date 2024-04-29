Performing Live:

FIREWIND -- https://www.firewind.gr/

EDGE OF PARADISE -- https://www.edgeofparadiseband.com/

IMMORTAL GUARDIAN -- https://www.immortalguardian.net/

Veteran power metal band Firewind has been entertaining audiences for more than two decades with its own brand of hard rock infused power metal. The band, founded in Greece by famed guitarist Gus G. (who later did a stint playing lead for Ozzy) has released nine albums, all of which have helped to earn the band legions of fans the world over. The band delivers solid vocals, soaring solos and rich melodies, creating melodic power metal the few can rival.

Edge of Paradise has taken the rock and metal scene by storm. With dynamic vocals from their dynamic female front person, infectious choruses, thundering grooves and massive guitars, the epic sound of Edge of Paradise garnered them their own category \"music from another world\" from fans worldwide. Their distinctive sound is a crossover between electronic, power, industrial and infectious melodies to the core!

Immortal Guardian is the explosive amalgamation of talents hailing from Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. This fierce metal quartet has carved its name into the chapters of metal history, leaving a trail of blazing riffs, mind-bending guitar-keyboard solos, and an amazing awe-inspiring set of remarkable melodies.

metal. power metal. hard rock.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$26 advance;

$33 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/04-28.html

Watch and listen:

Firewind: Destiny is Calling: https://youtu.be/GqNw7nPSy3Q

Edge of Paradise: Hologram: https://youtu.be/AimWQKhiQZo

Immortal Guardian: Ozona: https://youtu.be/vFXXsqk__hA