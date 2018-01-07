Flow Yoga + Poke Bowl Brunch

SUNDAY FLOW YOGA + POKE BRUNCH

JULY 1st

Sunday Yoga + Poke Vegan Brunch with Angela Sealy & Kissley Leonor at Yoga con Gracia (Espacio Alegre).

AGENDA:

11:30-13h - Inspiring Vinyasa Flow Class with Angela

13-14h - Poke Bowl brunch with Kissley

ADDRESS:

Yoga con Gracia

C/ Alegre de D'alt, 55 3A

PRICE:

20€ Yoga+Brunch combo or 10€ for brunch/yoga only

T-Mes holders join yoga for free

RSVP required & space is limited. Email me at angela@lilayogamassage.com to reserve your bowl!

Choose from three types of poke bowls:

Tomato and mango ceviche

Black bean falafel

Watermelon sesame

Create your bowl with a variety of local fruits and vegetables, crunchy toppings and salsas.

A little bio:

Kissley Leonor is the head chef at Poke Kitchen in Barcelona where she crafts Asian-inspired healthy bowls for delivery to homes, offices and events via Glovo. She is also a private chef specialising in Filipino cuisine. https://www.facebook.com/kissley.leonor

https://www.facebook.com/events/269172930293449/