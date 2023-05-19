Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

FLOWERS: MILEY CYRUS X HANNAH MONTANA NIGHT

Main Room:

Cip

2nite

Dance and sing-a-long to all the hits spanning Miley's career - from Disney's Hannah Montana to Flowers & Endless Summer Vacation and everything in-between! Plus dance to big-time pop stars from Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Vanessa Hudgens, Demi Lovato, Harry Styles, Hillary Duff, Jonas Brothers, One Direction, Carly Rae Jepsen to Disney Channel favorites like High School Musical, Camp Rock, Cheetah Girls, Zombies, Frozen, Teen Beach, Descendants and more!

trew

Experience:

• Miley Cyrus and Hannah Montana music videos

• Miley Cyrus and Hannah Montana music anthems

• Take a photo with a Miley Standee

• Glittery Miley inspired decorations

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/05-18.html

pop. musical.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$19 after;

$30 door.