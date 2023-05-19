Flowers: Miley Cyrus x Hannah Montana Night
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents
FLOWERS: MILEY CYRUS X HANNAH MONTANA NIGHT
Main Room:
Cip
2nite
Dance and sing-a-long to all the hits spanning Miley's career - from Disney's Hannah Montana to Flowers & Endless Summer Vacation and everything in-between! Plus dance to big-time pop stars from Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Vanessa Hudgens, Demi Lovato, Harry Styles, Hillary Duff, Jonas Brothers, One Direction, Carly Rae Jepsen to Disney Channel favorites like High School Musical, Camp Rock, Cheetah Girls, Zombies, Frozen, Teen Beach, Descendants and more!
Experience:
• Miley Cyrus and Hannah Montana music videos
• Miley Cyrus and Hannah Montana music anthems
• Take a photo with a Miley Standee
• Glittery Miley inspired decorations
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/05-18.html
pop. musical.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$19 after;
$30 door.
