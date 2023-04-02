Pauz presents

FOCUS: KAYTRANADA NIGHT

Main Room:

Wavy BB

Plus guests, TBA!

A night inspired by Kaytranada's hits, remixes, edits and more, as well as all of your favorite R&B, Electronic and Hip Hop artists such as Channel Tres, Goldlink, Disclosure + more!

Free with RSVP before 11pm. Full price after.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/02-03.html

hiphop. indie electronic. r&b.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

Free with RSVP;

Guaranteed Entry: $15 advance;

$20 door.