Focus: Kaytranada Night
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Pauz presents
FOCUS: KAYTRANADA NIGHT
Main Room:
Wavy BB
Plus guests, TBA!
A night inspired by Kaytranada's hits, remixes, edits and more, as well as all of your favorite R&B, Electronic and Hip Hop artists such as Channel Tres, Goldlink, Disclosure + more!
Free with RSVP before 11pm. Full price after.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/02-03.html
hiphop. indie electronic. r&b.
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
Free with RSVP;
Guaranteed Entry: $15 advance;
$20 door.
Info
credits
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That