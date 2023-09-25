Histrionixx presents

FORCED FEMME: A TRANSFEMININE FOLSOM PARTY

Main Room:

Macy Rodman

Mama Yha Yha

Dualité

Precolumbian

Del

WeliveInParadi$e

A Folsom Street fair party centering transwomen, non-binary trasfemmes, dolls, and girlies of all kinds! (all genders welcome). Featuring a STACKED all transfemme lineup of live musicians, DJs pole dancers, a dungeon space and more.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/09-24.html

Watch and listen:

Macy Rodman: Love Me: https://youtu.be/Xy2bEtVvM8M

Dualitè: Gay4Pay: https://youtu.be/Wv65d1rwNsQ

techno.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$13 limited advance;

$19 after;

$25 door.