Forced Femme: A Transfeminine Folsom Party

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Histrionixx presents
Main Room:
Macy Rodman
Mama Yha Yha
Dualité
Precolumbian
Del
WeliveInParadi$e
A Folsom Street fair party centering transwomen, non-binary trasfemmes, dolls, and girlies of all kinds! (all genders welcome). Featuring a STACKED all transfemme lineup of live musicians, DJs pole dancers, a dungeon space and more.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/09-24.html
Watch and listen:
Macy Rodman: Love Me: https://youtu.be/Xy2bEtVvM8M
Dualitè: Gay4Pay: https://youtu.be/Wv65d1rwNsQ
techno.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$13 limited advance;
$19 after;
$25 door.
