Freq.Fest.SF: Day 1

Google Calendar - Freq.Fest.SF: Day 1 - 2018-07-20 04:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Freq.Fest.SF: Day 1 - 2018-07-20 04:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Freq.Fest.SF: Day 1 - 2018-07-20 04:00:00 iCalendar - Freq.Fest.SF: Day 1 - 2018-07-20 04:00:00

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103

8bitSF presents

FREQ.FEST.SF: DAY 1

8bitSF resurrects the Freq.Fest monster for a third summertime marathon of chiptune madness! Each evening features a wide and eclectic lineup of artists devoted to making new music with old hardware.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/07-19d.html

chiptunes. video game music.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$18 Gen. Adm.;

$25 Two Day Pass.

Info
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Calendar - Freq.Fest.SF: Day 1 - 2018-07-20 04:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Freq.Fest.SF: Day 1 - 2018-07-20 04:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Freq.Fest.SF: Day 1 - 2018-07-20 04:00:00 iCalendar - Freq.Fest.SF: Day 1 - 2018-07-20 04:00:00