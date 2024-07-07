Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

FRIKI: THE KAROL G + FEID DANCE PARTY

Main Room:

Noise

Josh Gomez

Una noche caliente de pasión por el Reggaetón con una gran fiesta de baile tributo a Karol G y Feid. Celebramos a dos super estrellas de Latinoamérica y su incipiente romance con música de los éxitos mas conocidos en Reggaetón de Bad Bunny, Becky G, Peso Pluma, Young Miko, Ivy Queen, J Balvin, Ozuna, Raúw Alejandro, Anuel AA, Rosalía, Farruko, Daddy Yankee y más!

trew

A sizzling night of Reggaeton passion with a massive dance party tribute to Karol G and Feid! We celebrate two of Latin's biggest stars and their budding romance with music from their full discography plus Reggaeton anthems from Bad Bunny, Becky G, Peso Pluma, Young Miko, Ivy Queen, J Balvin, Ozuna, Rauw Alejandro, Anuel AA, Rosalia, Farruko, Daddy Yankee and more!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/07-06.html

reggaeton. dembow. salsa. cumbia. latin dance.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.