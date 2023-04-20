Performing Live:

FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY -- https://www.frontlineassembly.com/

Plus guests, TBA!

Front Line Assembly is playing an exclusive solo show ad DNA Lounge to kick-off their larger tour supporting Ministry and Gary Numan. FLA's lead man Bill Leeb is three decades into the industrial scene, so rest assured he knows what he's doing. FLA's body of work ebbs and flows somewhere between industrial, dark dance music, and the apocalypse -- with so much musical history there is something for everyone. In the 80s Leeb collaborated with Skinny Puppy before founding FLA (along with a multitude of projects), releasing a ton of music (including video game soundtracks), and touring the globe.

Longtime songwriting associate Rhys Fulber is back on board for FLA's latest electro-industrial record, Mechanical Soul, and listeners will rejoice at the old school, sparse approach. The record is a dark, pandemic-influenced one (for example: a track in German about dying alone) that documents much of the past year spent in solitary while revisiting an old song and beloved rivet themes.

FLA has seen many iterations, with each band member adding to the sound during their stay -- but this iteration of Front Line Assembly as a duo happens to be the original one. The electronic body music vibes are woven throughout -- likely from having two original members back together. It is no surprise that this record is being embraced by old school rivetheads and new listeners alike. Live, there's nothing grandfatherly about Front Line Assembly - aggressive rhythms, goth metal undertones, pounding drums, Bill Leeb stalking the stage with his mic, and Rhys Fulber manning the synths. Just close your eyes and let these pioneers take you away.

industrial. ebm.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$22 advance;

$28 day of show.

