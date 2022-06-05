Front Line Assembly

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Performing Live:

FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY -- https://www.frontlineassembly.com/

REIN -- https://www.reinofficial.com/

Plus guests, TBA!

industrial. gothic. ebm.

7pm - 11:30pm.

all ages.

$25 advance;

$35 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/05-05.html

Watch and listen:

Front Line Assembly: Millennium: http://youtu.be/dL381E4mhHY

Front Line Assembly: Arbeit: http://youtu.be/zgl2d57VvJM

Rein: Electric: http://youtu.be/PRzNwsq4vZ0

Rein: Reincarnated: http://youtu.be/aqBV7xGMHJM

