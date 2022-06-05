Front Line Assembly
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY -- https://www.frontlineassembly.com/
REIN -- https://www.reinofficial.com/
Plus guests, TBA!
industrial. gothic. ebm.
7pm - 11:30pm.
all ages.
$25 advance;
$35 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/05-05.html
Watch and listen:
Front Line Assembly: Millennium: http://youtu.be/dL381E4mhHY
Front Line Assembly: Arbeit: http://youtu.be/zgl2d57VvJM
Rein: Electric: http://youtu.be/PRzNwsq4vZ0
Rein: Reincarnated: http://youtu.be/aqBV7xGMHJM
