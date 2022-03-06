Vital & Olympus present

FUNTCASE

Main Room:

Funtcase

Bernzikial

J-Costa

Ookami

Oudus

Producer and DJ from Bournemouth, UK, FuntCase aka James Hazell is known for his raw and dirty sound, forging the way with his controversial 'filthy' style. \"FuntCase produces sensory overload bass music that wobbles, womps and machine guns through your body, making you dance whether you want to or not.\" FuntCase has become a legend of the DJ world. With an incredibly loyal fan base Funty is known worldwide for working hard, playing hard, travelling hard - and DJing hard on stages globally.

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/06-02.html

dubstep.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 day of show.