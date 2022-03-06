Funtcase
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Vital & Olympus present
FUNTCASE
Main Room:
Funtcase
Bernzikial
J-Costa
Ookami
Oudus
Producer and DJ from Bournemouth, UK, FuntCase aka James Hazell is known for his raw and dirty sound, forging the way with his controversial 'filthy' style. \"FuntCase produces sensory overload bass music that wobbles, womps and machine guns through your body, making you dance whether you want to or not.\" FuntCase has become a legend of the DJ world. With an incredibly loyal fan base Funty is known worldwide for working hard, playing hard, travelling hard - and DJing hard on stages globally.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/06-02.html
dubstep.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10, $15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$25 day of show.
Info
credits