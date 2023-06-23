Godflesh
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
GODFLESH -- https://www.godflesh.com/
KING YOSEF -- https://www.kingyosef.com/
PRISON RELIGION -- https://www.instagram.com/prisonreligion/
S280F -- https://www.instagram.com/s280f/
Hailing from Birmingham, England, Godflesh are a trailblazing industrial metal act that have defied genres and enthralled audiences since 1982. Godflesh's signature sound features machine beats, powerful bass, distorted guitar, and Broadrick's haunting vocals. The duo's electrifying performances often include apocalyptic imagery and Christian iconography. Streetcleaner remains a revered metal album, testament to their unyielding pursuit of sonic innovation.
Godflesh's legacy extends beyond industrial metal, inspiring countless artists with their genre-fusing fearlessness. As they continue to evolve, Godflesh remains an inspiration to musicians, proving that true artistry is boundless.
industrial metal. metal. post metal. experimental metal. noise.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 8pm.
all ages.
$25 limited advance;
$30 after;
$40 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/06-22.html
Watch and listen:
Godflesh: Crush My Soul: https://youtu.be/xT0puCcvHZU
Godflesh: Slavestate: https://youtu.be/ra9bprHxcqE
Alex Twisted: Christbate Rising: https://youtu.be/18UuTjht8SM
