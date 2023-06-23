Performing Live:

GODFLESH

KING YOSEF

PRISON RELIGION

S280F

Hailing from Birmingham, England, Godflesh are a trailblazing industrial metal act that have defied genres and enthralled audiences since 1982. Godflesh's signature sound features machine beats, powerful bass, distorted guitar, and Broadrick's haunting vocals. The duo's electrifying performances often include apocalyptic imagery and Christian iconography. Streetcleaner remains a revered metal album, testament to their unyielding pursuit of sonic innovation.

Godflesh's legacy extends beyond industrial metal, inspiring countless artists with their genre-fusing fearlessness. As they continue to evolve, Godflesh remains an inspiration to musicians, proving that true artistry is boundless.

industrial metal. metal. post metal. experimental metal. noise.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$25 limited advance;

$30 after;

$40 day of show.

Watch and listen:

