Performing Live:

GORGATRON

CASKET ROBBERY

VORAATH

Gorgatron's sound is based on a \"love of the riff\" approach to writing and rooted in the old-school stylings of Death Metal and Thrash. Gorgatron is brutal, but not oppressively heavy -- their riffs and songs are given room to breathe and space to swing. They can blast, but they spend much of their time operating at a bulldozer midtempo.

Casket Robbery are a 5 piece Death Metal band from Wisconsin. Lyrically, Casket Robbery gives you exactly what you want from a band named Casket Robbery. Their songs tell tales that are dark, brutal, and violent. Every member is a master at their instrument but their secret weapon lies in vocalist Megan Orvold-Sheider- simply one of the best death metal vocalists out there.

Voraath are a Sci-fi horror-inspired extreme metal band from the Carolinas. Their songs form a metal musical taking the listener on an otherworldly and experimental adventure. Newest member, vocalist Chelsea Marrow, has expanded their aural soundscapes to greater heights with her blood curdling screams.

metal. death metal. thrash metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$19 advance;

$25 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/06-26d.html

Watch and listen:

Gorgatron: Noxious: https://youtu.be/cM390zUwEus

Casket Robbery: Post-Mortem: https://youtu.be/d-f8iHoOvCU

Voraath: Judas Blood And Vultures: https://youtu.be/ZG3NlGh5-vg