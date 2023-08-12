Gravesend + Kommand

Performing Live:

GRAVESEND -- https://www.facebook.com/warforgravesend

KOMMAND -- https://www.facebook.com/kmmndmusic

Plus guests, TBA!

Gravesend takes the listener on a relentless, uncompromising and intense journey through the grimy underbelly of their New York City. Black / Death / Grind / War Metal all meld seamlessly into a tar pit of scathing back-alley sadism and acid-tongued vocals.

Los Angeles band Kommand unapologetically play simple old school death metal that's saturated with groove. When so many death metal bands are trying to become more and more complex, these guys are doing more with less. Their songs are fast and brutal,

metal. black metal. death metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/12-07d.html

Watch and listen:

Gravesend: Methods of Human Disposal: https://youtu.be/ea-mieT2kpM