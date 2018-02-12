Hardcore In The Bay: 2018

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103

HARDCORE IN THE BAY: 2018

Above DNA:

A.N.T.

Audiomancer

Ciccone Waters

EMZEE

Harry Pott3r

Hartshorn

Injekt

Jampers&nd

M&Ms

Smol Beanz

Steel Ivy

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/02-11d.html

hardcore. frenchcore. bounce.

8pm - 2am.

all ages.

$10 advance;

$15 day of show.

https://www.facebook.com/hardcore-in-the-bay-513156339065372

Info
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
