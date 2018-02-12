Hardcore In The Bay: 2018
HARDCORE IN THE BAY: 2018
Above DNA:
A.N.T.
Audiomancer
Ciccone Waters
EMZEE
Harry Pott3r
Hartshorn
Injekt
Jampers&nd
M&Ms
Smol Beanz
Steel Ivy
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/02-11d.html
hardcore. frenchcore. bounce.
8pm - 2am.
all ages.
$10 advance;
$15 day of show.
https://www.facebook.com/hardcore-in-the-bay-513156339065372
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103 View Map
