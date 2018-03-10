Hardcore In The Bay: Kandi Spring

Google Calendar - Hardcore In The Bay: Kandi Spring - 2018-03-10 06:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hardcore In The Bay: Kandi Spring - 2018-03-10 06:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hardcore In The Bay: Kandi Spring - 2018-03-10 06:00:00 iCalendar - Hardcore In The Bay: Kandi Spring - 2018-03-10 06:00:00

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103

Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

HARDCORE IN THE BAY: KANDI SPRING

Above DNA: hardcore

No Left Turn

Anglerfish

Petting Zoo

Freakshow

Cheezy-P

KeishaBoy

Dazzle Room: eurodance, freeform, hardstyle, oldkool, d+b

Soulr

The Buckness

TreeKat!

AliEn

Captain Kitty

Roxas

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/03-09d.html

hardcore. gabber. d+b. eurodance.

9pm - after hours.

all ages.

$8 advance;

$12 day of show;

$15 door.

https://www.facebook.com/hardcoreinthebay

Info
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Calendar - Hardcore In The Bay: Kandi Spring - 2018-03-10 06:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hardcore In The Bay: Kandi Spring - 2018-03-10 06:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hardcore In The Bay: Kandi Spring - 2018-03-10 06:00:00 iCalendar - Hardcore In The Bay: Kandi Spring - 2018-03-10 06:00:00