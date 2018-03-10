Hardcore In The Bay: Kandi Spring
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present
HARDCORE IN THE BAY: KANDI SPRING
Above DNA: hardcore
No Left Turn
Anglerfish
Petting Zoo
Freakshow
Cheezy-P
KeishaBoy
Dazzle Room: eurodance, freeform, hardstyle, oldkool, d+b
Soulr
The Buckness
TreeKat!
AliEn
Captain Kitty
Roxas
hardcore. gabber. d+b. eurodance.
9pm - after hours.
all ages.
$8 advance;
$12 day of show;
$15 door.

