Heaven's Delicious Harvest Urban Retreat

Heaven presents...A Delicious Harvest Retreat in Grácia next Sunday, December 2nd! Buy tickets online here while available!

💆🍵9:30-11:00 Teas, mini-massages, & holiday market (free entrance)

11:00-13:00 Embodying Wisdom Scaravelli-inspired yoga workshop with Julie Tucker (25€ or 20€ before Thursday)

13:00-16:00 Holiday Market with Mon natural cosmetics & Barcelona Buddha Butters (free)

13:00-14:30 Vegan Harvest Feast by chef Kissley Leonor (20€ or 15€ before Wednesday!)

15:00 The Tale Teller (Sophie Heydel) leads us softly into the world of 'Dreams' (free entrance)

16:00-18:00 Taller Intro a Hipopresivos de Mónica Monge/moviMENT(35€ or 30€ before Monday!)

19:00-20:45

🙌🍃Quan Yin Yang & Nidra Yoga with Quartz Bowl Sound Bath & mini-massages with Lina, Brianna, & Heaven (20€ or 15€ before Monday!)

