Hekler
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Vital & Olympus present
HEKLER
Main Room:
Hekler
2DY4
Strobez
Cold Turkey
Touted by many as the future of bass music, Vegas-born Shaun Bacus aka Hekler has carved out a place of his own with his unique take on trap / dubstep. With an emphasis on eery / aggressive sound design, he has a real knack for pushing musical boundaries. What started as a passion project has slowly gained serious momentum and shows no signs of stopping. His music is now supported by most of the biggest names in the industry. It's hard to deny this kid's talent and you will be seeing his name everywhere soon enough.
Event begins at 9pm. Free with RSVP before 10pm. Full price after.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/04-20.html
trap. dubstep.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
Free with RSVP < 10pm;
$20 after.
Info
credits