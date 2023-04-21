Vital & Olympus present

HEKLER

Main Room:

Hekler

2DY4

Strobez

Cold Turkey

Touted by many as the future of bass music, Vegas-born Shaun Bacus aka Hekler has carved out a place of his own with his unique take on trap / dubstep. With an emphasis on eery / aggressive sound design, he has a real knack for pushing musical boundaries. What started as a passion project has slowly gained serious momentum and shows no signs of stopping. His music is now supported by most of the biggest names in the industry. It's hard to deny this kid's talent and you will be seeing his name everywhere soon enough.

trew

Event begins at 9pm. Free with RSVP before 10pm. Full price after.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/04-20.html

trap. dubstep.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

Free with RSVP < 10pm;

$20 after.