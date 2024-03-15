Vital & Olympus present

HI I'M GHOST + HVDES

Main Room:

Hi I'm Ghost

Hvdes

Plus guests, TBA!

\"Hi I'm Ghost,\" said the spooky little apparition to Nathan Davis and Tiago Nunez before revealing its plans. The entity's intentions were to take the bass scene by storm. It just needed producers. That's where the boys came in. With their signature eerie sound that has captivated listeners from all over the world. Hi I'm Ghost has made the heavier, darker side of dance music their focus with unrelenting releases, producing groundbreaking takes on pieces in the bass genre, as well as creating intriguing, fresh originals.

Since their debut, Ghost and his spooky companions have continued to grow with each release, appearing on Spotify editorial playlists and playing to crowds at festivals like Lost Lands and Forbidden Kingdom, along with supporting Excision and Virtual Riot on their respective tours. 2022 has brought them some major releases including, \"Gunshots\" with Kompany on Never Say Die, following a star-studded remix EP of their 2019 hit \"Death Rail.\"

Hvdes brings a blackhearted yet thrilling aura to the next generation of electronic & rock music. With deep roots in her local alternative & punk scenes, Hvdes possesses a versatile grasp of music across the spectrum, beginning with her earliest talents as a classical pianist. Armed with her influences in the rock scene & a laptop, Hvdes found her sound by expressing her authentic self--turning the darkest corners of her life into music. She offers a strikingly sinister sound that resonates on the dance floor and in the mosh pit. Much like the ruler of the underworld, the sheer intensity of Hvdes' trademark sound represents her fierce persona.

For the misfits and the misunderstood, Hvdes delivers both a comforting and cutting-edge perspective on the dark side of life. Creating beauty where there's pain, Hvdes cuts deep in all the right places.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/03-14.html

dubstep.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.