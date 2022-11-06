Holy Locust + Doom Scroll

Performing Live:

HOLY LOCUST -- https://www.facebook.com/holyfriggenlocust

DOOM SCROLL -- https://www.facebook.com/doomscrollband

Plus guests, TBA!

Holy Locust is a five piece acoustic folk band, seamlessly blending the raw energy and ideals of punk music with refined folk traditions from around the world. Far flung from home and steeped in the myriad of their worldly adventures, Holy Locust, in sound, is the embodiment of chaos tamed.

Doom Scroll is a Folk Punk group based out of Colorado featuring members of We The Heathens, Broken Bow, Chad Hates George, and Dead Work. Doom Scroll delivers an aggressive melodic punk/crust wave of complexity, instrumentation and dangerously irresponsible harmonies

folk. punk. rock. crust.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/06-10d.html

Watch and listen:

Holy Locust: Empty Bowl: https://youtu.be/Vm-bssjURCM

Doom Scroll: When Will I Disappear: https://youtu.be/yDWOS8tfrSA