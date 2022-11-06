Holy Locust + Doom Scroll
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
HOLY LOCUST -- https://www.facebook.com/holyfriggenlocust
DOOM SCROLL -- https://www.facebook.com/doomscrollband
Plus guests, TBA!
Holy Locust is a five piece acoustic folk band, seamlessly blending the raw energy and ideals of punk music with refined folk traditions from around the world. Far flung from home and steeped in the myriad of their worldly adventures, Holy Locust, in sound, is the embodiment of chaos tamed.
Doom Scroll is a Folk Punk group based out of Colorado featuring members of We The Heathens, Broken Bow, Chad Hates George, and Dead Work. Doom Scroll delivers an aggressive melodic punk/crust wave of complexity, instrumentation and dangerously irresponsible harmonies
folk. punk. rock. crust.
doors @ 8pm;
show @ 8:30pm.
all ages.
$15 advance;
$20 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/06-10d.html
Watch and listen:
Holy Locust: Empty Bowl: https://youtu.be/Vm-bssjURCM
Doom Scroll: When Will I Disappear: https://youtu.be/yDWOS8tfrSA
