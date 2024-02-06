Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

HOT GIRL SUMMER DANCE PARTY

Main Room:

Cip

2nite

Here's something for the hotties. The annual dance party that's a whole mood. It's time to reclaim your Hot Girl Summer!

trew

As Megan said, Hot Girl Summer is \"basically about women and men being unapologetically themselves, having a good-ass time, hyping up your friends, doing you, and not giving a damn what nobody got to say about it. You have to be a person that can be the life of a party, and, y'know, just be a bad bitch.\"

So bring your Big Big Energy, extra summer outfits, twerk game, and all your Bffs for this epic dance party tribute to Nicki Minaj, Megan The Stallion, SZA, Doja Cat, Ice Spice, Cardi B, Saweetie, Lizzo, Bia, Latto, Ariana Grande, Icandy, Kali, City Girls, Chi Leray, Baby Tate, Gloria, Flo Milli, Renni Rucci, Qveen Herby, Kash Doll, Doechii, Ashniko, and more!

Experience:

• Miss Hot Girl Summer Twerking Contest

• Hot Girl Summer music video projections

• Take a photo with Hot Girls of Summer standees

• Summer pool floaties

• Glitter balloon decorations

• And more surprises!

Attire: Matching activewear sets, cropped tank tops, neon swimwear, colorful sneakers, rib-knit tank dressers, square-toe kitten heels, or whatever you feel like!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/06-01.html

Watch and listen:

Hot Girl Summer Dance Party: https://youtu.be/QH4IOvGBmek

r&b. hiphop.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.