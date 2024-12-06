Performing Live:

HOUSE OF HARM -- https://www.houseofharm.com/

Plus guests, TBA!

House of Harm is a night owl's call back to the birth of new wave. Dark, seedy, intense and also frenetic, emotional and upbeat. One second you're brooding in the back of the bar, furious at whoever's scorned you. The next, you're shaking and twisting your cares away under the glittering lights of the dancefloor. Their new album, Playground, builds and expands upon the three-piece's enthralling shadow-pop sound, a mix of midnight atmospherics, 90s era jangle pop, and contagious synth drenched hooks.

trew

synth-pop. post-punk. darkwave.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Watch and listen:

House of Harm: Roseglass: https://youtu.be/dT2NWgP-vO4