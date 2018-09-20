How Do Screens Affect Our Children's Minds?

Join us to talk about screen use in the family. We provide a space to share concerns and experiences where you will learn about the effects screens and technology have on the brain, especially the brains of our young children and teenagers. Guidelines will be provided on ways to reduce “bad screen time” and benefit from technology in the family in a healthy and safe way.

Everyone is welcome, kids and teens included!

Free of charge!

The talk will be hosted by Sara Degens, an experienced Clinical Health Psychologist in Barcelona that works with children, adolescents and their parents when an imbalance in the family is found because of an event or change in the life of the family. She helps them to find healthy ways of regulating their emotions and feeling an enjoyable connection in the relationships inside and outside the family again. Next to talk therapy she also intervenes using mindfulness, play, writing, drawing and body work. As a Belgian immigrant in Barcelona she supports expat and immigrating families in Dutch, English, Spanish, French, German and Catalan.

You can visit her website and follow her Facebook Page here:

www.sarahdegens.com

https://www.facebook.com/sarahdegens/

https://www.facebook.com/events/239383450113108/