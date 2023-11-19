In My Feelings: Drake Nite
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
From \"So Far Gone\" to \"Her Loss\" and \"All The Dogs\", take a journey through the music of one of the most prolific rap stars in recent memory, with this dance party tribute to Drake. Vibe out to \"Slime You Out\" \"Meltdown\" \"One Dance\" \"God's Plan\" \"Nice For What\" \"Jimmy Cooks\" \"Rich Flex\" \"Hold On, We're Going Home\" \"Energy\" \"0 to 100\" \"Hotline Bling\" and more! Plus hear tracks by 21 Salvage, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, J Cole, Cardi B, Partynextdoor, Bad Bunny, Future, Kendrick Lamar, Weeknd, and more!
r&b. hiphop.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$30 door.
