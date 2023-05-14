Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

INDIE NITE

Main Room:

Welcome to Indie Nite, an Indie Rock + Indie Pop Dance Party for friends! For one special night, step into a time when musical festivals were Indie and you could rock out to all your favorite bands in one place. Get ready to dance to all your favorite anthems as we spin tunes by The Strokes, Tame Impala, The 1975, Mgmt, Lcd Soundsystem, The Arcade Fire, The Arctic Monkeys, The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Phoenix, Passion Pit, Vampire Weekend, Robyn, The Black Keys, Franz Ferdinand, The Killers & More!

Experience:

• Indie music video projections

• Indie rock inspired burlesque

• Professional photographers

• Glittery Balloon Decorations

• And more surprises!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/05-13.html

Watch and listen:

Indie Nite: https://youtu.be/3JaqPARkomw

indie rock. indie pop. indie dance.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.