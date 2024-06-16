Vital presents

INFEKT

Main Room:

Infekt

Automhate

Mad Dubz

Christian Fial, better known as Infekt has been producing since 2011, focusing on minimalistic, yet energetic basslines. He has released his music with the labels Disciple, Circus Records, Nsd: Black Label, Smog and much more. Which has gained support by numerous popular artists such as Kill The Noise, Cookie Monsta, Funtcase, 12th Planet etc. His previous live performances include sets at events like Drop In Bass, Night Grinderz, Havoc and Royal Bass. Be on the lookout as it's rumored that Infekt is spreading to North America.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/06-15.html

dubstep.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after.