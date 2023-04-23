Investiture
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
The Imperial Council of San Francisco presents
INVESTITURE
Hosted by:
Cameron Stiehl-Munro
Michael Anthony Chua
Their Most Imperial Majesties Emperor Michael Anthony Chua and Empress Cameron Stiehl-Munro, in conjunction with the Imperial Council of San Francisco, proudly present Investiture 2023 - An Enchanted Evening. Investiture is the first big event hosted by our new monarchs as they invest their court.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/04-22a.html
4pm - 8pm.
21+ with ID.
$30 limited advance;
$35 after;
$45 day of show.
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/608651237792102/
