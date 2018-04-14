Performing Live:

JOHN 5 & THE CREATURES -- https://www.facebook.com/john5official

Plus guests, TBA!

Ready to dive in to some pure rock magic? John 5 & The Creatures are ready to catch you. With their innovative licks and rock and roll soul, the band has created something pretty cool, thanks to their creative leader John 5. John 5 is an axeman, and you can tell he loves what he does -- he's kind of like the Joe Walsh of modern rock. John 5, born John Lowery, packed up his life at the tender young age of 17 and moved to LA and make his music dreams come true. And he's done just that. Shaking his head, grinding out solos, and evoking, but not limiting himself to, both classic rock and classic metal, John 5 is a musician's musician. He makes his axe do some crazy things, which is probably why huge names have used him to fill out their sound. Rob Zombie, Rob Halford, Marilyn Manson, and David Lee Roth have all used John 5's guitar prowess to their immense benefit. He's written music and recorded with pop stars, rock stars, and everyone in between -- seriously, you'll find his name on both Ricky Martin and Lynyrd Skynyrd records. He could probably live comfortably knowing that royalty checks are going to come in the mail, but instead he's sharing his passion on tour and on his instrumental records. Blistering rock solos are his bread and butter, but his musical nature makes sure that plenty of other genres are explored (from Spanish style picking to bluegrass). Guitar geeks and rock and rollers alike are going to enjoy headbanging during John 5's live set.

metal. rock.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$20 advance;

$25 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/04-13d.html

Watch and listen:

John 5 and the Creatures: Here's To The Crazy Ones: http://youtu.be/Ov6t1yqrx7Y