PLUR Alliance presents

JUNGLE CRUISE

Above DNA:

TBA!

All Aboard the Jungle Cruise! Drum And Bass / Jungle, You Can't Lose!

It's always paradise here. From the imaginations of the Stream Queen, Dream Team, Corrine & Duchess, (Bay Area DnB & Rave Favorites) in collaboration with PLUR Alliance, comes an event like no other! A vacation from the mundane, Jungle Cruise promises to put a refreshing new spin on the genre and scene, all the while celebrating Drum and Bass, From Liquid to Neuro, Jungle to Jump up and Bass Music alike. Whether you are an OG Junglist, or new to the crew, we've got a spot on the boat just for you. If you like sick beats & pounding baselines coupled with hilarious antics and ridiculous fun, look no further. Where the waves meet the rave. Jungle Cruise. Its the one you choose!

Nautical, Tropical and Animal themed dress is strongly encouraged. (We love a theme)

Bringing you top notch drum and bass talent from overseas and beyond!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/05-28d.html

d+b. jungle. dubstep.

9pm - 2am.

all ages.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.