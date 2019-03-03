Sqorch presents

JUNGLE JUICE: 3

Above DNA:

Xhale Ghost

Elevener

Sqorch

Wolvero

SA

Puppet

Jester

Dazzle Room:

A.N.T.

Sisto

DJ Smokie

trew

Splendid

FrankieM

Join us on a harrowing journey through the lands of Jungle Juice where genres have no limits and surprises lurk behind every bush. FIND THE JUICE. BECOME THE JUNGLE.

We are proud to welcome our headliners Xhale Ghost hailing from Sacramento California. Established in 2017, Xhale Ghost has been on a undeniable rise to the top. Coming from origins of hard rock and metal, three piece DJ duo (Dennis Aguilar, Brandon Bowen) and live drummer (Michael Salto) have pushed their way into the local scene of Northern CA, performing as a live act and supporting artists such as: Skism, Barely Alive, Rusko, Getter, Trampa, Moksi, Keys & Krates and Gentlemens Club. While incorporating live musical elements in their sets, the trio deliver a dynamic, yet blistering sound that is seldom seen within the bass community. Along the way, Xhale Ghost has created a large local community of ravers, artists and professionals who back up the group for the common allegiance in music, their name -- \"Ghost Gang\".

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/03-02d.html

jungle terror. dubstep. trap. d+b.

9pm - after hours.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 advance after;

$20 door.