Jungle Rot + Internal Bleeding
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
JUNGLE ROT -- https://www.facebook.com/igotjunglerot
INTERNAL BLEEDING -- https://www.internal-bleeding.com/
Plus guests, TBA!
death metal. slam metal. death-core.
7:30pm - 11:30pm.
all ages.
$19 advance;
$25 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/06-09.html
Watch and listen:
Jungle Rot: A Burning Cinder: https://youtu.be/GVnqsoH6uXk
Jungle Rot: The Unstoppable: https://youtu.be/Qehoq_ziHDY
