Jungle Rot + Internal Bleeding

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Performing Live:

JUNGLE ROT -- https://www.facebook.com/igotjunglerot

INTERNAL BLEEDING -- https://www.internal-bleeding.com/

Plus guests, TBA!

death metal. slam metal. death-core.

7:30pm - 11:30pm.

all ages.

$19 advance;

$25 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/06-09.html

Watch and listen:

Jungle Rot: A Burning Cinder: https://youtu.be/GVnqsoH6uXk

Jungle Rot: The Unstoppable: https://youtu.be/Qehoq_ziHDY

Info

