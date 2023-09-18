Performing Live:

JUNGLE ROT -- https://www.facebook.com/igotjunglerot

ENFORCED -- https://www.facebook.com/enforcedrva

PHOBOPHILIC -- https://www.instagram.com/phobophilic_/

MOLDER -- https://www.instagram.com/molder_official/

With DJ:

Bleeding Priest

Jungle Rot: Steeped in the relatively straightforward, yet viciously corrosive grooves perpetrated by early-'90s bands like Sodom and Bolt Thrower, Kenosha, Wisconsin's Jungle Rot deliver a punitive blend of old-school thrash metal, death metal, crossover, and crusty punk.

Enforced: An uncompromising crossover thrash outfit based out of Richmond, Virginia, Enforced combines punk, death metal, hardcore, and thrash in an unstoppable sonic assault. They are on the forefront of newschool Thrash.

Phobophilic: With lyrics inspired by Lovecraftian horror, Phobophilic's abrasive explorations of existentialism and the limits of human consciousness are a welcome feature of the currently thriving US death metal scene.

Molder: A newer addition to the extreme metal scene, Illinois' Molder was unleashed upon an unsuspecting public in 2017, bringing forth a blend of thrash and death metal that embodies all things heavy, filthy, and unholy.

DJ Bleeding Priest: Known worldwide for his day job, the drummer of Bay Area Thrash legends Death Angel, DJ Bleeding Priest (Will Carroll) will be playing his fav tracks from his extensive Metal vinyl collection before, between and after the bands.

doors @ 6:30pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$20 advance;

$26 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/09-17.html

Watch and listen:

Jungle Rot: A Burning Cinder: https://youtu.be/GVnqsoH6uXk

Enforced: Hanged By My Hand: https://youtu.be/Q1kHtoirxX8

Phobophilic: Nauseating Despair: https://youtu.be/W7Vm0ypOy_s

Molder: Relentless Pestilence: https://youtu.be/qA2v4MZbASU