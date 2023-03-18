Studio Pav presents

JUSTHIS + DON MALIK

Main Room:

Justhis

Don Malik

Justhis, aka the \"Underground King\", has been a hot issue in the Korean Hip Hop scene and was featured in the latest \"Show Me The Money 11\" as a producer. Don Malik, another giant in the Korean Hip Hop scene, was also featured in \"Show Me The Money 11\" as a contestant. Don Malik and Justhis share a close relationship together and they successfully took on the Final Stage as a team. And now, the unstoppable duo is ready to take their talents to the fans in the United States in their very first U.S tour together.

trew

Ticket Info:

VIP Ticket includes:

• Group Photo

• Hi Touch

• VIP Badge & Lanyard

• Entry After VVIP

• Concert Admission

T3 Ticket:

• Entry After VIP

• Concert Admission

T4 Ticket:

• Entry After T3

• Concert Admission

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/03-17a.html

Watch and listen:

Don Malik: 마천루: https://youtu.be/YWP9VXPq0Fk

Don Malik: 의 킬링벌스를 라이브로! I 얼마냐: https://youtu.be/rXrb0BDdo0c

Justhis: Show Me The Money 11: https://youtu.be/uvKiL-jFVrY

korean hiphop.

7pm - 10pm.

all ages.

T4: $49;

T3: $69;

VIP: $99.