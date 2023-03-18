Justhis + Don Malik
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Studio Pav presents
JUSTHIS + DON MALIK
Main Room:
Justhis
Don Malik
Justhis, aka the \"Underground King\", has been a hot issue in the Korean Hip Hop scene and was featured in the latest \"Show Me The Money 11\" as a producer. Don Malik, another giant in the Korean Hip Hop scene, was also featured in \"Show Me The Money 11\" as a contestant. Don Malik and Justhis share a close relationship together and they successfully took on the Final Stage as a team. And now, the unstoppable duo is ready to take their talents to the fans in the United States in their very first U.S tour together.
Ticket Info:
VIP Ticket includes:
• Group Photo
• Hi Touch
• VIP Badge & Lanyard
• Entry After VVIP
• Concert Admission
T3 Ticket:
• Entry After VIP
• Concert Admission
T4 Ticket:
• Entry After T3
• Concert Admission
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/03-17a.html
Watch and listen:
Don Malik: 마천루: https://youtu.be/YWP9VXPq0Fk
Don Malik: 의 킬링벌스를 라이브로! I 얼마냐: https://youtu.be/rXrb0BDdo0c
Justhis: Show Me The Money 11: https://youtu.be/uvKiL-jFVrY
korean hiphop.
7pm - 10pm.
all ages.
T4: $49;
T3: $69;
VIP: $99.
