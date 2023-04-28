K-Pop DJ night

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

UH2BT presents

K-POP DJ NIGHT

Main Room:

Phantacattt

Brought to you by the genius marketer of The Happy Place. UH2BT Is an interactive pop-Up party that combines party vibes with a music festival atmosphere. The dopest party merch? We've got it. Bangers? That's all we play. Hey, there will even be cool interactive elements like limited edition raffles? QR Codes ? romo giveaway? Who knows? All we know is that you had to be there.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/04-27.html

k-pop.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

No title

trew

$17 advance;

$22 door.

Info

DNA Logo

credits

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Kalender - K-Pop DJ night - 2023-04-28 06:00:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - K-Pop DJ night - 2023-04-28 06:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - K-Pop DJ night - 2023-04-28 06:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - K-Pop DJ night - 2023-04-28 06:00:00 ical