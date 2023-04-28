K-Pop DJ night
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
UH2BT presents
K-POP DJ NIGHT
Main Room:
Phantacattt
Brought to you by the genius marketer of The Happy Place. UH2BT Is an interactive pop-Up party that combines party vibes with a music festival atmosphere. The dopest party merch? We've got it. Bangers? That's all we play. Hey, there will even be cool interactive elements like limited edition raffles? QR Codes ? romo giveaway? Who knows? All we know is that you had to be there.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/04-27.html
k-pop.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$17 advance;
$22 door.
