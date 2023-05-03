Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

KISS ME MORE: THE SZA & DOJA CAT DANCE PARTY

Main Room:

Bit

Klan

\"Kill Bill\" while \"Getting Into It Yuh\" with this dance party dedicated to the music of SZA and Doja Cat! Dance and sing-along to the \"Sos\" and \"Planet Her\" albums, as well as their full discography - plus other R&B and hiphop faves like Sweetie, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd, Drake, Lattto, Cards B, City Girls, Kali Uchis, Kehlani, Tove Lo, Queen Herby, Megan Thee Stallion, & more!

Attire: fur coats, gucci, dior, matching activewear sets, cropped tank tops, colorful sneakers, rib-knit tank dressers, square-toe kitten heels, icy wear, or whatever you feel like!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/03-04.html

r&b. hiphop. pop.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.