Korpiklaani are a raucous Finnish folk metal band with a hardcore fanbase of metalheads who like to have fun. Many of their songs come directly from the annals of the Finnish folk archives, but are activated with a fierce twist of metal.Their popularity exploded when audiences realized every Korpiklaani show is a Party- their sound has been dubbed 'Beer metal' and their song lyrics are often related to alcohol and partying. Their hit song \"Vodka\" currently has 42 million views on YouTube!

Visions of Atlantis, an Austrian symphonic metal band from Styria, combine male and female lead vocalists. Their sound is dramatically orchestral while still maintaining its heaviness. Visions of Atlantis unique vocal approach has helped them rise to the top of the symphonic metal genre.

Illumishade is a rock/metal band based in Switzerland combining modern metal, disney like pop melodies and enchanting epic soundtrack music with a fresh dose of prog influence.

metal. folk metal. symphonic metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$30 advance;

$39 day of show.

