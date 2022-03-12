La Casa Del Perreo
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Wasted & Barnaton present
LA CASA DEL PERREO
Main Room:
Sak Noel -b2b- Don Dirty
Salvi
Mi Gente! Join us for a true rager, Wasted-style. Wasted is an EDM mainstay so you know any party they put together is going to be unforgettable - and with Barnaton's help, expect reggaetón, moombahton, hiphop, and as many beat drops as your little heart desires.
Originally from Spain but settling for SoCal, Sak Noel has penned international dance hits like dance floor staple \"Loca People\" and befriended huge names such as Sean Paul. When he hits the stage, you won't be able to stop yourself from moving.
Joining our European friend is fellow LA transplant Don Dirty, a DJ/producer known for lit moombahton tracks.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/12-02.html
reggaeton. guaracha. cumbia. hiphop. top 40. spanish vibes.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$5 limited advance;
$10 after;
$20 day of show.
