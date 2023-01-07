Wasted presents

LADY FAITH

Rebellious, brash, and in your face - Lady Faith (aka Faye Leedman) has made a name for herself by never backing down. And in the process she has helped usher in modern hardstyle as we know it. In a white male dominated scene, she is (and always has been) a rarity. Her Persian roots show up in her hardstyle creations from time to time, along with her other influences like opera and house, making for a cerebral but always fun experience. Internationally beloved for her live sets and her bangers, Lady Faith has come a long way from tempting fate due to her rebellious streak in Iran, where embracing western culture could have landed her in serious trouble. After making the move to LA as a teen, Lady Faith has climbed her way to the top of the hardstyle pile by playing at record stores and underground parties before skyrocketing to her queen status with hits like \"Moxie\" and \"Supernova\". Live, expect non-stop hardstyle, lights, very high heels, and an energy that doesn't quit and reminds you exactly what lust for life means.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/06-30.html

hard dance. hardstyle. hardcore. hard psy. hard techno. big room.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 door.