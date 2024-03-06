Leæther Strip + Klutæ + Damascus Knives
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
LEæTHER STRIP (Denmark)
KLUTæ (Denmark)
DAMASCUS KNIVES (LA)
Welcome to a night of the classic industrial EBM genre! Leæther Strip and Klutæ have been staple bands that started off the late 80s early 90s Industrial scene.
Hear The Rhythm, Feel The Rhythm, Join The Rhythm!
doors @ 8pm;
show @ 8:30pm.
all ages.
$25 advance;
$31 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/06-02d.html
Leæther Strip: White As Chalk: https://youtu.be/7ZErRAfkYkQ
Klutæ: The Wire & The Cuffs: https://youtu.be/tZUTfvk9Low
