Leæther Strip + Klutæ + Damascus Knives

Performing Live:

LEæTHER STRIP (Denmark)

KLUTæ (Denmark)

DAMASCUS KNIVES (LA)

Welcome to a night of the classic industrial EBM genre! Leæther Strip and Klutæ have been staple bands that started off the late 80s early 90s Industrial scene.

trew

Hear The Rhythm, Feel The Rhythm, Join The Rhythm!

industrial.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$25 advance;

$31 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/06-02d.html

Watch and listen:

Leæther Strip: White As Chalk: https://youtu.be/7ZErRAfkYkQ

Klutæ: The Wire & The Cuffs: https://youtu.be/tZUTfvk9Low