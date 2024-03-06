Leæther Strip + Klutæ + Damascus Knives

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Performing Live:

LEæTHER STRIP (Denmark)

KLUTæ (Denmark)

DAMASCUS KNIVES (LA)

Welcome to a night of the classic industrial EBM genre! Leæther Strip and Klutæ have been staple bands that started off the late 80s early 90s Industrial scene.

Hear The Rhythm, Feel The Rhythm, Join The Rhythm!

industrial.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$25 advance;

$31 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/06-02d.html

Watch and listen:

Leæther Strip: White As Chalk: https://youtu.be/7ZErRAfkYkQ

Klutæ: The Wire & The Cuffs: https://youtu.be/tZUTfvk9Low

