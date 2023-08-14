Liebknecht +Cervello Elettronico + Formation

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Performing Live:

LIEBKNECHT -- https://www.facebook.com/liebknechtofficial

CERVELLO ELETTRONICO -- https://www.facebook.com/cervelloelettronicomusic

FORMATION -- https://www.facebook.com/formationpowernoise

With DJs:

Unit 77

Thaad

Liebknecht is a side project of Daniel Myer of Haujobb, from Germany. He has a new album the on the Hands Music Label. This music will take you to a rhythmic atmospheric land scape of mind.

Cervello Elettronico is from LA, also on Hands, will be giving you the best hard beats he is known for!

Formation is a Power Noise act from Oakland / SF and will be giving you militant beats across the board.

I hope you will join us for a grand night of powerful electronic music!

industrial. power noise. dark techno.

doors @ 9pm;

show @ 9:30pm.

all ages.

$25 advance;

$30 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/08-13d.html

Watch and listen:

Cervello Elettronico: Center: https://youtu.be/pX64kMjlxdA

