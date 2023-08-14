Liebknecht +Cervello Elettronico + Formation
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
LIEBKNECHT -- https://www.facebook.com/liebknechtofficial
CERVELLO ELETTRONICO -- https://www.facebook.com/cervelloelettronicomusic
FORMATION -- https://www.facebook.com/formationpowernoise
With DJs:
Unit 77
Thaad
Liebknecht is a side project of Daniel Myer of Haujobb, from Germany. He has a new album the on the Hands Music Label. This music will take you to a rhythmic atmospheric land scape of mind.
Cervello Elettronico is from LA, also on Hands, will be giving you the best hard beats he is known for!
Formation is a Power Noise act from Oakland / SF and will be giving you militant beats across the board.
I hope you will join us for a grand night of powerful electronic music!
industrial. power noise. dark techno.
doors @ 9pm;
show @ 9:30pm.
all ages.
$25 advance;
$30 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/08-13d.html
Watch and listen:
Cervello Elettronico: Center: https://youtu.be/pX64kMjlxdA
