Afton presents

LOCAL SHOWCASE

Above DNA:

LBXX

Mortal ViP

Domo Luchiano

Talon CB

Foreign Behavior

Lateniiitez

YCN JC

Fybboog

BagBoyBama

Reek G

trew

12 Gauge The Don

Diverse

G-Reala

Takealook Media

Psychedelic

Chinazo

Dada-D

Wxlfgvng

All locals showcase featuring some of the best up-and-coming Bay Area artists.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/10-03d.html

hiphop.

6:30pm - midnight.

all ages.

$13 advance;

$16 day of show.