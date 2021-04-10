Local Showcase
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Afton presents
LOCAL SHOWCASE
Above DNA:
LBXX
Mortal ViP
Domo Luchiano
Talon CB
Foreign Behavior
Lateniiitez
YCN JC
Fybboog
BagBoyBama
Reek G
12 Gauge The Don
Diverse
G-Reala
Takealook Media
Psychedelic
Chinazo
Dada-D
Wxlfgvng
All locals showcase featuring some of the best up-and-coming Bay Area artists.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/10-03d.html
hiphop.
6:30pm - midnight.
all ages.
$13 advance;
$16 day of show.
Info
credits
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That